Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the youths, aged between nine and 19, were riding bikes when they shouted and swore at Christopher Scattergood, in Carlton-in-Lindrick, on July 27, at about 5.30pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said an elderly witness saw Scattergood holding a small-handled wooden axe by his side and became frightened when his partner asked where the group of lads had gone.

Scattergood told police he was afraid for his partner and did not know it was an offence to carry the axe. He has no similar convictions and was last before the courts in 2020.

Scattergood, of Hawthorne Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted possession of a bladed article.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Scattergood is ‘gay, happy and settled’, but while ‘this is 2022, not 1972’, not everyone accepted their relationship.

He said Scattergood had previously reported the gang between 20 and 30 times before, along with other members of the community, but police ‘didn’t seem able to quell the intimidation’.

Scattergood’s partner became ‘really enraged about they way he had been abused’ and fetched the axe when they returned home.

However, Scattergood took the axe off him and walked around with it outside for a short time.

Mr Perry said: “The purpose wasn’t to do harm. We are all human and we are bound to snap.”

He said a video of Scattergood chasing some of the gang away proved he wasn’t carrying the axe at the time.

Scattergood was originally charged with possessing an offensive weapon, but this was changed ‘because it required an intention to injure’.

Mr Perry said: “The circumstances were fractious and there was the potential for a public disturbance, but he wasn't running around with it or swinging it over his head.

“His partner was less able to control his emotions.”