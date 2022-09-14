James Taylor immediately told police he drove the car that had knocked a wall down on Main Street, North Leverton, on July 17, just after midnight.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said a breath test revealed he had 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Taylor, aged 38, of Manor Farm Rise, North Leverton, admitted drink-driving.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "It's clear how very remorseful he is and how much he recognises the dangers of drink-driving."

She said Taylor has no previous convictions, but was suffering from severe depression at the time.

Taylor was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.