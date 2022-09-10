Stalker posted notes on Bassetlaw woman’s door for more than two years
A man who stalked his ex-partner in Bassetlaw for more than two years posted notes on her front door and even erected a sign outside her house to wish her a happy birthday, a court heard.
Matthew Megran's 11-month relationship broke down in November 2019, after his ex ‘had enough of his lies and stories’, and she blocked him on social media the following March.
Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said he began hand-delivering letters and sticking notes to the front door of her Blyth home, once or twice a month, and leaving boxes of chocolates.
Most of the letters were apologies or attempts to explain his feelings, but one contained a violent threat.
The woman moved in December 2021 and was later driving past her old house when she saw a sign wishing her a happy 40th birthday.
Megran sent red roses to her workplace on Valentine's Day and impersonated someone else in order to speak to her at work.
Megran, aged 48, of Dukes Avenue, Grays, Essex, admitted stalking.
In a statement, she said his behaviour caused her to change her route to work and made her anxious when she was walking around the village.
“I am worried he will find out where I have moved to,” she said.
The court heard he suffers from anxiety and depression, but is assessed as a low risk of reoffending.
“My brain could not comprehend what was going on,” he told magistrates.
He was handed an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and a two-year restraining order.