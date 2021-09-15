Bassetlaw man charged after Chelsea FC reports racist tweets
A Bassetlaw man has been charged over allegedly racist and anti-Semitic tweets reported to police by Chelsea Football Club.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:10 pm
Nathan Blagg, aged 21, from Retford, has been charged with seven counts of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message/matter, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act.
The charges cover a period from February 5 2020 to February 3 2021.
The investigation is being led by the Met's Central Football Unit, who arrested Blagg in February this year.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday October 8.