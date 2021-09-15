Bassetlaw man charged after Chelsea FC reports racist tweets

Nathan Blagg, aged 21, from Retford, has been charged with seven counts of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message/matter, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act.

The charges cover a period from February 5 2020 to February 3 2021.

The investigation is being led by the Met's Central Football Unit, who arrested Blagg in February this year.

Nathan Blagg, from Retford, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.