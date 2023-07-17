David Griffiths and Emily Griffiths, who own the property in Harworth and Bircotes, failed to maintain a gas heating system that left their tenant with no hot water or heating between August 15 and September 6 2022.

The Griffiths’, of Tickhill Road, Harworth, were found guilty of charges relating to the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Mansfield Magistrates Court and were each fined £990, ordered to contribute costs of £356 and pay a Victim Surcharge of £396. Totalling £1,742 for each defendant.

Councillor Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “As a local authority we have powers at our disposal to ensure that landlords provide their tenants with safe and warm homes. Mr and Mrs Griffiths failed their tenant and left them to live in conditions that were completely unacceptable.

“We hope that by highlighting this case, we send a message to neglectful landlords that if your properties do not meet the required standards, we can and will take action against you.”

In September 2021, Bassetlaw District Council received a complaint from the tenant that their home was in a state of disrepair and, following an inspection, officers identified hazards relating to gas safety, electrical safety, food safety, personal hygiene, and structural issues.

Over the next 11 months, the council received more complaints from the tenant that although some problems had been rectified, there was a persistent issue with the central heating and hot water boiler and the landlord was not responding to their messages for support.

As a result, the Council served a notice requiring the landlords to carry out work that would reinstate a constant supply of hot running water to the property. The property owners failed to comply with the notice and the Council replaced the boiler in default of the notice.