Basserlaw burglar who targeted homes while people slept has been jailed

Robert Brammer was uncovered as the burglar after he was found crouching behind a hedge while trying people’s car doors.

Officers received a report of a night-time burglary in which the victim was away, so alerted her that her car was missing from the drive and her front door had been damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Closer inspection also found that four bottles of prosecco had been taken alongside a collection of sovereigns, while a portable CCTV camera had also been moved.

Robert Brammer has been jailed

Brammer, aged 52, was then found in breach of his bail conditions on January 19, after police received a call stating a man was trying car doors and wandering into gardens in West Furlong, Retford, shortly before 12.45am.

After being spotted crouching between a car and a hedge he attempted to lie on the floor while rifling through his pocket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being arrested he was found to be wearing rubber gloves, with a wrench, torch, scissors and a set of BMW keys found close by.

All are believed to have been thrown after the cops ordered him to stop moving.

Further inquiries found Brammer, of Bawtry Road, Harworth, had targeted multiple houses on the same street that night – snapping the lock at one address and stealing the BMW keys while also snapping the lock at further address that same evening attempting to gain entry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was found to have been involved in handling stolen goods after being found in possession of a set of car keys that had been stolen on an earlier date.

He appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, March 24, after pleading to burglary, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, and common assault of an emergency worker.

Brammer was locked up for six years and four months for his crimes.

Police Investigator Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brammer is a prolific offender who targets people’s homes while they are asleep upstairs or are away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His crimes have brought utter misery to the victims and those affected by his crimes.