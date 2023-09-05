Banned Bassetlaw driver jailed for fleeing from police and assaulting officers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Stingers had to be deployed to stop Josie Connor when she sped away from police and refused to slow down.

Roads policing officers were travelling through the Worksop area when they spotted Connor’s vehicle driving without insurance – so beckoned for her to pull over.

After initially doing as she was told and stopping the car in Retford Road, the 32-year-old suddenly had a change of heart and put her foot down as approaching officers got out of their vehicle.

Josie Connor has been jailed

A pursuit then took place for several minutes, with Connor continuing to drive dangerously and travel over the speed limit away from officers along the A1 in the direction of Retford.

Stingers were subsequently deployed by officers to try and bring Connor to a halt, which were ultimately successful, but only after the driver spent a few more minutes trying in vain to make her escape on three wheels before eventually coming to a stop on the A1 just before Blyth.

Following that pursuit on April 12, Connor found herself in trouble again on May 22, when she became involved in an altercation in Grove Street, Retford, and threw a glass at someone that missed its intended target but damaged a pub window instead.

When police arrived at the scene to try and calm the situation, Connor continued to act aggressively – scratching, hitting and biting three separate officers who were in attendance.

She would subsequently be charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, failing to stop, assault by beating, being drunk while in charge of a child, two counts of driving while disqualified, criminal damage, using threatening words or behaviour, and driving without insurance.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Connor, of Brough Lane, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, August 30.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and disqualified for driving for two years.

PC Joseph Whant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:“The standard of driving demonstrated by Connor during this incident should never be replicated as it ultimately put both her safety and the safety of others on the roads in danger.

“Likewise, the aggression she showed towards officers who were just trying to do their job was completely unacceptable.

“It is not simply part of a police officer’s job to be assaulted – this will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.