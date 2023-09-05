News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Banned Bassetlaw driver jailed for fleeing from police and assaulting officers

A dangerous driver who tried to speed away from officers despite her car having a flat tyre has been jailed.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stingers had to be deployed to stop Josie Connor when she sped away from police and refused to slow down.

Roads policing officers were travelling through the Worksop area when they spotted Connor’s vehicle driving without insurance – so beckoned for her to pull over.

After initially doing as she was told and stopping the car in Retford Road, the 32-year-old suddenly had a change of heart and put her foot down as approaching officers got out of their vehicle.

Josie Connor has been jailedJosie Connor has been jailed
Josie Connor has been jailed
Most Popular

A pursuit then took place for several minutes, with Connor continuing to drive dangerously and travel over the speed limit away from officers along the A1 in the direction of Retford.

Stingers were subsequently deployed by officers to try and bring Connor to a halt, which were ultimately successful, but only after the driver spent a few more minutes trying in vain to make her escape on three wheels before eventually coming to a stop on the A1 just before Blyth.

Read More
Police appeal for witnesses following Southwell Racecourse assault

Following that pursuit on April 12, Connor found herself in trouble again on May 22, when she became involved in an altercation in Grove Street, Retford, and threw a glass at someone that missed its intended target but damaged a pub window instead.

When police arrived at the scene to try and calm the situation, Connor continued to act aggressively – scratching, hitting and biting three separate officers who were in attendance.

She would subsequently be charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, failing to stop, assault by beating, being drunk while in charge of a child, two counts of driving while disqualified, criminal damage, using threatening words or behaviour, and driving without insurance.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Connor, of Brough Lane, Retford, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, August 30.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and disqualified for driving for two years.

PC Joseph Whant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:“The standard of driving demonstrated by Connor during this incident should never be replicated as it ultimately put both her safety and the safety of others on the roads in danger.

“Likewise, the aggression she showed towards officers who were just trying to do their job was completely unacceptable.

“It is not simply part of a police officer’s job to be assaulted – this will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We’re pleased to see that Connor has now been sentenced for her actions and we hope she uses her time in prison to revaluate how she’s living her life.”