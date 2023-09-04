Detectives said a man aged in his twenties sustained multiple facial fractures after being attacked at the hugely popular annual Ladies Day event at Southwell Racecourse.

The assault is believed to have taken place close to the stage where live entertainment was taking place after racing was over for the day, on Sunday, August 20, sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm, although police have only just released details of the attack.

The Ladies Day event at the Rolleston course saw a full programme of racing, with seven races over the flat on the all-weather track over the afternoon, followed by post-race entertainment, with well-known radio and television presenter Scott Mills providing a DJ set of party favourites for race-goers.

Detective Constable Chris Archer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible assault which left a man in hospital with serious facial injuries.

“More than 7,000 people were in attendance at the event when this incident happened, so there will certainly be at least one person who saw this assault actually take place.

“If that is you, or you have any other information relating to this, then it is absolutely essential that you come forward to the police, so that we can act.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 804 of Sunday, August 20, 2023.