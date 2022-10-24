A man aged in his fifties was attacked after coming across a stranded car near Thoresby Hall at around 7pm on October 23.

After coming to a stop at the western end of Netherfield Lane, he was reportedly set upon by a group of young men who stole his wallet, phone, sunglasses and some jewellery. He was later treated in hospital for cuts and bruises sustained in the assault.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw a small white car and a Volvo SUV in the area at around the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, and we are determined to track down anyone who was involved.

“This is a quiet rural area but we are hopeful that other drivers may have seen one or both of the vehicles involved. Even the smallest bit of information may prove vital in this case.”