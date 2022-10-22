Suspected drug-driver and car thief caught in Bassetlaw rural crime operation

Teams of specialist officers were deployed to the district to target criminals travelling across the border from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Neighbourhood and Operation Reacher officers were joined by the force’s off-road and drones team, a dog officer and multiple pursuit vehicles as they patrolled country lanes and farmland.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being pulled over on Blyth Road, Oldcotes, on October 20, at about 10pm.

Another car was stopped in nearby Lamb Lane after it was found to have no insurance.

A lock-picking kit, bolt croppers and an electronic device used to bypass vehicle security were among various items found inside.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, possession of Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

In total, seven vehicles were taken off the road for a variety of offences.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander, said: “I am aware residents in these areas have felt somewhat isolated, but want them to know we are listening and responding to their concerns.

“We know a number of burglaries and thefts in these areas are carried out by criminals travelling from other police force areas.

“This regular operation is about catching those people off-guard with a large, unexpected and overwhelming police presence when and where they least expect it.

