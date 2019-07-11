Anti-social Worksop tenant banned from own flat after suspected drug dealing

A council tenant has been banned from her flat on Sandhill Street, Worksop for three months following persistent anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the property.

Bassetlaw District Council was granted a closure notice at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court banning anyone from entering 102 Sandhill Street until September 26, 2019.

Housing officer Jane Eagan, anti-social behaviour officer Tammy Haywood, and Coun Julie Leigh are pictured, from left, outside the property.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe granted the order after hearing that shortly after Emily Robinson moved into the flat in May 2018, the council started to receive complaints about anti-social behaviour being by the tenant and her visitors.

It escalated over the following months and in February, the council received additional complaints about large numbers of people visiting the flat creating excessive noise and reports of suspected drug dealing.

Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at the property on June 14, where substances controlled by the Misuse of Drugs Act were found, as well as items which suggested drug dealing activity.

Councillor Julie Leigh, council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “When tenant’s lives are being disrupted to the extent it prevents them from sleeping and has a detrimental impact on their health, the council must take action.”