Homeless man banned from Retford after stealing and abusing a street cleaner

A homeless man who stole from high street shops and abused a council worker has been banned from Retford town centre.

Bassetlaw District Council was granted an anti-social behaviour injunction against Shane Hulls, who had been living in the doorways of the former Greenwoods Menswear shop and YourMove Estate Agents.

The injunction was granted in court after the 30-year-old verbally threatened a member of the council’s street cleaning team in February.

The injunction prevents Hulls, of no fixed abode, from entering Retford town centre and from engaging in conduct which is capable of causing harassment, alarm or distress to a member of the council’s street cleaning team.

The injunction will remain in force until January 2020.

Councillor Julie Leigh, council cabinet member for neighbourhoods at the council, said the authorityl was left with no choice but to issue him with an injunction.

She said: “Hulls has been a persistent nuisance in Retford town centre for some time and this injunction will prevent him from committing any further acts of anti-social behaviour.

“The council’s anti-social behaviour team, in conjunction with the street outreach team had continuously tried to persuade Hulls to engage with their services and into temporary accommodation.

“He refused to engage and the council was left with no other choice than to pursue an injunction.”

Hulls was issued with a community protection warning in January, which required him not to enter specified areas in Retford but he did not abide by the conditions and was arrested and charged with a number of offences including theft.

Shortly after the injunction, Hulls was jailed for 21 weeks for being in possession of a bladed article for the second time.