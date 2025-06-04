Worksop takeaway owner fined following fire safety breaches

A man was sentenced for six offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Ahmet Mulk, 48, pleaded guilty to multiple offences in relation to his pizzeria takeaway, Langold Express Ltd, located on Doncaster Road, Worksop.

Mr Mulk himself, and his company, were ordered to pay a total of £25,000 including £5,000 worth of prosecution costs.

The breaches included the failure to comply with a prohibition notice, failure to provide appropriate fire detection and warning, and failing to maintain means of escape within the premises.

Langold Express, Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

During sentencing, His Honour Judge Egbuna said: “When Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the premises for a business safety check in November 2022, there was no automatic fire detection, no risk assessment in place and the staff had no fire safety training.

“Mr Mulk failed to put in place measures that the fire authority expects of a takeaway, and if a fire had started, it would have posed a real risk, not only to Mr Mulk himself, but to his employees and neighbouring premises.

“However, he did finally comply with the notice after months of guidance from the fire service, therefore the prohibition notice was lifted. But nobody should ever wait for tragedy to happen before they change.”

Fire Protection Station Manager, Tom Clark, said: “Our commitment is to that of creating safer communities, for the people who live, work, and visit Nottinghamshire, which is not just by attending incidents, but by preventing them from happening in the first place and ensuring fire safety provisions are adhered to.

“The sentencing given to Mr Mulk and Langold Express Ltd by His Honor Judge Egbuna will have a very substantial financial impact in the context of their finances.

“It does however send a clear message to other business owners that fire safety is not optional.

“Those who fail to meet their legal responsibility will be held accountable.

“Furthermore, those that do comply need to know they are equally being supported.

“While the requirements of the prohibition notice were finally complied with, it did take many attempts, including repeated visits and ongoing communication, to ensure the necessary changes were made.

“These efforts by our inspecting officers were crucial in bringing the premises up to standard and ultimately, keeping people safe.”

"I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism by our staff undertaking their role."

You can find information on Business Fire Safety, here: www.notts-fire.gov.uk/business-safety/supporting-business/.