Worksop takeaway owner put lives at risk by ignoring stark warnings from fire service

A Worksop takeaway owner put lives at risk by flagrantly ignoring stark safety warnings from the fire service, a court has heard.

Inspectors told Ahmet Mulk that it was illegal for him and an employee to live above Langold Express, on Doncaster Road, after a routine safety check in November 2022, said Ben Sayers, prosecuting.

Mulk, who had run the pizzeria for four years, also failed to assess fire risks, provide fire detectors, alarms or fire-fighting equipment, or keep escape routes clear.

He was served with a prohibition notice banning him from using the upstairs rooms as accommodation, but when fire officers returned eight days later they still found significant fire safety risks and evidence Mulk and his employee were living there.

Langold Express, on Doncaster Road, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Only one smoke detector had been installed, and subsequent visits in December showed Mulk had made no effort to improve things, said Mr Sayers.

The prohibition notice was withdrawn in February.

When Mulk was interviewed he admitted the premises had been at significant risk and continued to be so, but repeatedly claimed other takeaways had similar arrangements.

Carl May-Smith, mitigating, said improvements were made in December and Mulk tried to enter guilty pleas at an early stage.

"It is accepted that these were deeply troubling faults to be found," he said. "He has recognised the gravity of the offending. He is remorseful.

"There have been no issues since. He doesn't require any rehabilitative activities. His company is a ‘relative minnow’."

Nottingham Crown Court heard the prosecution cost £15,651 in legal and investigative fees, but Mulk's business accounts showed a £10,000 loss over the last two years.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Egbuna said: "What a company can't say is, "I have absolutely no money and therefore you must not impose a fine on me in line with the guidelines because I am in debt."

"His company operated on a basis that put life at risk and you have to take the consequences. If his company goes under, it goes under."

Mulk, aged 48, admitted five counts of breaching fire prohibition notification regulations at previous hearings.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 2.