Council warns flood-hit Nottinghamshire residents could be out of homes for months

More than 900 Nottinghamshire homes were flooded during Storm Babet, the county council has confirmed – and many residents won’t be back in their home for months.

The downpour caused extreme flooding across the county, with 80mm of rain recorded across three days in October.

The flooding is believed to have hit 65 different locations across the county.

And with more rain forecast for Nottingham over the weekend as Storm Ciarán moves across the country, amber flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place along parts of the River Maun in Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ollerton and Milton.

Homes and gardens across Nottinghamshire were submerged as Storm Babet brought devastiting flooding to the county. Photo: Jacob Lock

The council is still working to verify the extent of the damage caused by Storm Babet, with the number of affected properties rising daily.

According to latest figures, a total of 243 homes were flooded in Broxtowe, 229 in Newark & Sherwood District, and 204 in Bassetlaw where Retford was hard hit.

More than 2,500 sandbags were used to protect homes and stave off the water.

Several communities, including Church Laneham, were also evacuated to prevent them becoming cut off.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “Some people may be back in their homes, but for a considerable number, it will be some time before they are able to claim on insurance and be back in their homes.

"It could be many months.

“The flooding was unprecedented.

"The roads and defences in many places were simply unable to cope – it was as though there were 10 taps running into a kitchen sink rather than two.

“We will continue to try and anticipate where flooding will occur, and put alleviation measures in place.

“One area we are looking at is working with farmers to slow down the amount of water coming off the fields.”

Up to 20 investigations into localised flooding – known as Section 19 investigations – could be carried out.

Council and Government grants are in place for any households or businesses who are affected.