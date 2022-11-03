Charity support set to save lives

BK8 has pledged thousands of pounds for to We Mind & Kelly Matters, to show its ongoing support for the vital work the charity conducts.

Yet another £2,500 is being donated to the charity as part of BK8’s ongoing campaign to support charities and organisations helping raise awareness about mental health and wellbeing issues.

The money will help We Mind & Kelly Matters continue its work to help save lives and raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Presenting a previous donation to the charity is BK8 European Managing Director Michael Gatt with We Mind & Kelly Matters patron Kelly Smith ,centre, and Amy Hewitt from the charity.

The donation was announced as We Mind & Kelly Matters fundraisers completed a charity cycling challenge called the Loneliest Road, riding thousands of miles across Europe and the US.

It is estimated about 7,000 people in the UK take their own life each year and We Mind & Kelly Matters strives to help those most in need in a variety of ways.

The latest donation by online gaming brand BK8 will help fund multiple counselling sessions, making an immediate impact to those seeking help.

It follows a previous £15,000 donation from BK8, which enabled We Mind & Kelly Matters to set up a live chat service, allowing anyone with mental health challenges to speak to a counsellor.

Amy Hewitt, from We Mind & Kelly Matters, said: “This money will help make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“It is important to be able to offer immediate access to professional counsellors for those that need urgent help.”

Former England international footballer Kelly Smith, We Mind & Kelly Matters patron and BK8 ambassador, said: “It is fantastic to see BK8 continuing to provide such incredible support to the charity, which I am privileged and honoured to be a patron of.

“I am a big advocate of mental health awareness, I have had challenges in the past and found strength in being able to share my struggles with someone, it’s so important to talk and reach out to people if you are feeling down or low. It’s time we started taking our mental health as seriously as we take our physical health.”