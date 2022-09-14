Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, announced the birth of his baby boy named Alexander on social media on Sunday, adding he felt ‘truly blessed’.

Alexander was born in Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop, on Thursday at 3.58pm – just a short time before the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces.

The new addition has seen the family of three become four, with Alexander joining his six-year-old big brother.

Brendan Clarke-Smith and his wife welcomed the birth of their second son last week.

Mr Clarke-Smith said his wife and new baby are doing ‘very well’ and are both now at home.

Meanwhile, the new father-of-two attended Westminster Hall where King Charles III addressed 900 MPs and peers from both houses of Parliament.

Mr Clarke-Smith he hopes to be home soon to spend time with his family.

September 8 also saw Mr Clarke-Smith appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Children and Families) at the Department for Education.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I am honoured to have been asked to take up the position of Parliamentary Secretary to the Cabinet Office and helping to deliver on the Government’s objectives.

“I enjoyed my work in the DfE immensely and it was a real privilege to serve in my first ministerial role as children and families minister.