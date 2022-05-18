Arsonists set derelict building on fire near Worksop town centre

An investigation into the fire at a building in Dock Road has found that it was started deliberately.

Firefighters from Worksop, Edwinstowe and Warsop station were called to the building at around 12.50am this morning and arrived to find a well-developed fire.

They worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and reinspected the building at 7.30am this morning.

Fire crews at the scene of the derelict building fire in Dock Road, Worksop.

No-one was injured in the fire, said Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

District manager Leigh Holmes said: “This was a well-developed fire, that crews worked hard throughout the night to extinguish.

"The use of these resources could’ve been avoided. If you know any information about deliberate fire setting in your community, I encourage you report it anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”

