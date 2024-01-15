An air ambulance and paramedics remain on the scene at a private property in Worksop after the air ambulance was spotted landing on a field in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An anonymous witness said the air ambulance landed on the cricket ground on Central Avenue in Worksop, with a police helicopter present.

Your Worksop Guardian approached mentioned organisations for an update on the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.42am on January 15 to a private address in Worksop.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance new Leonardo AW169 helicopter in its new, purpose-built hangar.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent a community first responder, a paramedic in a solo response car and a crewed ambulance.

“The air ambulance is also in attendance. We currently remain on scene.”