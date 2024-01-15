Air ambulance 'on the scene' at Worksop medical emergency
An anonymous witness said the air ambulance landed on the cricket ground on Central Avenue in Worksop, with a police helicopter present.
Your Worksop Guardian approached mentioned organisations for an update on the incident.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.42am on January 15 to a private address in Worksop.
“The caller reported a medical emergency.
“We sent a community first responder, a paramedic in a solo response car and a crewed ambulance.
“The air ambulance is also in attendance. We currently remain on scene.”
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.