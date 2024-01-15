Nottinghamshire police teams shut down county lines and take drugs off the streets

A dedicated team of officers is continuing to shut down county lines drug operations and support vulnerable people being exploited by criminal gangs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latest figures show that of the 98 county lines identified in Nottinghamshire since 2018, 80 have either been closed or are no longer active.

Recent operations have seen a total of 16 people charged in relation to county lines investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Large quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis have all been taken off the streets and thousands of pounds in cash and high value goods has been seized during raids and other police operations.

Latest figures show that of the 98 county lines identified in Nottinghamshire since 2018, 80 have either been closed or are no longer active. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

DCI Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “County lines drug dealers line their pockets by preying on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The force has a dedicated team of officers, working alongside multiple other policing teams, to tackle this national problem by identifying the criminal gangs, taking out the drug dealing line and bringing offenders to justice.

“We also continue to do everything in our power to safeguard communities, and in particular the vulnerable young people who are exploited by these gangs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The force engages with young people through youth outreach, school visits and cadet training sessions organised to discuss the issue.

“It is pleasing that so many of these operations have been dismantled but we are never complacent and continue to use all the tools available to us to disrupt these gangs.

“It is also really important that anyone with information about county lines drug dealing comes forward.

“You will always be listened to and your information could be the missing piece we are looking for to take positive action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

County lines is a term used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.

The gangs frequently exploit children or vulnerable adults to move and store drugs – using violence and coercion to force people to deal their drugs.

For more information please visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/county-lines

The police continue to respond to intelligence and seek opportunities to disrupt criminal activity linked to county lines.