The infinity pool on Arvia

Lasting memories not fleeting moments is P&O Cruises’ pledge to all aboard awesome new ship Arvia as she proudly ups anchor for her maiden Caribbean voyage.

Striking a majestic pose in Southampton before permanently heading for tropical shores, a day aboard the luxurious ‘sunshine ship’ gave a taste of the treats in store for cruisers in addition to blue skies ahoy.

Boasting an eclectic mix of firm favourites and inspirational firsts, excel-class Arvia is a 16-deck celebration of the sea with a bright, nautical feel and wow factors at every turn.

Arvia has set sail to the Caribbean

Perfect for lovers of sister ship Iona and novice cruisers alike, whether you’re looking to unwind and relax, or discover to the max, the design concept is come back soon as it’s simply impossible to see and do it all in one cruise!

With more than 30 places to eat and drink and a 900-capacity West End standard theatre showcasing a star-studded entertainment line-up, Arvia raises the bar for dining and dazzling.

From Jose Pizarro-inspired tapas and a tipple in wine expert Olly Smith’s Glass House, to succulent steak with a sea view in the Keel & Cow or a spice odyssey in contemporary Indian restaurant Sindhu, Arvia’s food offerings tickle the taste buds like never before.

Guests dining in the main Zenith and Meridian restaurants can sample a Celebration Menu from the Godfather of British cooking, Marco Pierre White, who will be on board for selected cruises, whilst those opting for the Beach House can savour Caribbean, South American and Mexican-inspired delights from new Food Hero and TV favourite Shiva Ramoutar.

The Atrium.

All new Mizuhana – serving a selection of sushi and plant-based dishes – keeps the finger on the food trend pulse, whilst the exciting 6th Street Diner and chilled Olive Grove bring to life the delights of American and Mediterranean cuisine respectively.

Add to this chic Anderson’s Bar, distilling Golden Tide Rum in the Caribbean season and Marabelle Gin in summer, plus all-new SkyDome – a revolutionary, versatile venue with retractable roof and SeaScreen – offering a poolside cocktail vibe by day and mesmerising stage shows and DJ sets after dark, and it’s easy to see why bookings are going through the roof.

New ideas, old favourites

For competitive younger guests or the adventurous at heart, the all-new Altitude Mini Golf, Skywalk, Splash Valley and Sports Arena ensure non-stop family fun and adrenaline-pumping pursuits on the open ocean. Or, for the ultimate thrill factor, why not pit your wits solving puzzles, completing tasks and navigating obstacles in Mission Control onboard Arvia II, the ultimate immersive experience combining an escape game with multi-media simulation as a live-action underwater submarine adventure unfolds before your eyes.

The exterior of the ship at night

Should you lose your bearings onboard the real Arvia, the tech-savvy ship comes straight to the rescue with up-to-the-minute interactive touch screens showing you where you are, and what’s around, at your fingertips.

A firm favourite on flagship Britannia, the timeless Crow’s Nest entices on Arvia too, with panoramic ocean views and mellow piano melodies, perfect for enjoying a night cap as you drift gently across the waves.

Also back for good is Gary Barlow’s popular 710 Club, an intimate, atmospheric music venue crafted to the former Take That front man’s creative vision. A secret adult haven with live band - the 710s – dim lighting, enticing cocktails and a vintage vibe, the club seduces with escapism, music through the ages and whole lot of up-and-coming talent.

Whether your dream holiday involves full-on family fun, relaxing and unwinding or reconnecting and rekindling the romance, a confetti of memories await, onboard Arvia.

One of the balcony cabins on Arvia.

A 14-night Caribbean cruise on Arvia (K305A), departing March 4 2023, is from £999 per person. The price includes flights, kids’ clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from Barbados, ports of call are Tortola (Virgin Islands, British), La Romana (Dominican Republic), St Maarten (Saint Maarten), Antigua (Antigua and Barbuda), Basseterre (Saint Kitts), Fort de France (Martinique) and Castries (Saint Lucia). To book visit www.pocruises.com or call 0345 355 5111.

Skywalk and mini golf for the young and young at heart.

SkyDome has a retractable roof to let in the sunshine.

The swim-up bar at dawn on Arvia.