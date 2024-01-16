Winter Forest Lights breaks launch at Sherwood Forest Center Parcs following £1m investment

Center Parcs launched its Winter Forest Lights breaks last week, following a £1m investment to bring new installations and activities to Sherwood Forest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winter Forest Lights, which has returned for a third year, is an experience designed to shake off the winter blues as the forest it lit with shimmering light displays and illuminations.

Running until Sunday February 25, guests staying on a break at Center Parcs will get the chance to engage in three brand-new innovative and immersive experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wildlight Encounter uses 3D holographic technology to bring wildlife to life with light, Light up the Forest is an interactive experience where guests can cycle or spin to light up the forest and Celebration of Light features illuminated performers lighting up the forest every Tuesday and Saturday, between 5-6pm.

Center Parcs launched its Winter Forest Lights breaks last week, following a £1m investment to bring new installations and activities to Sherwood Forest.

Chris Ruston, Village Director at Sherwood Forest, said: “We’re excited that Winter Forest Lights has returned for its third year, and we’ve invested in new installations to provide the best possible experience for our guests.

“We look forward to welcoming returning and new guests to Sherwood over the next six weeks, as they enjoy our new experiences and activities as well as quality family time together.”

At the heart of Winter Forest Lights is The Wishlight Village, where guests can wander through thousands of twinkling lights in the Enchanted Light Garden or visit the Forest Fayre with its new menu of Swiss cheese fondue, chocolate and cinnamon popcorn, beef brisket topped nachos and marshmallow toasting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lodge of Light has been introduced to all villages this year and is home to an exploratory activity, Winter Quest. Guests can solve challenges, find clues and crack codes as they journey through four zones, on their quest to discover the secret forest cabin, and learn all about wildlife along the way.

Other activities that are new for this year include Glow in the Dark Face Painting, Beacon’s Owl Crafts, Wishlight Science, and UV Leisure Bowl Disco.