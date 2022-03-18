Sally Outram walk: A walk a little further afield in Nottinghamshire's hidden valleys

This walks takes in the lovely little village of Linby.

Easily accessed via the A614, the pretty conservation village of Linby nestles along the river Leen and is a part of Nottinghamshire’s hidden valleys - an area of outstanding beauty and historical interest.

Disused railway lines provide perfect paths and are habitat to a variety of wildflowers and wildlife.

Small streams trickle through the village either side of the main street, as you walk along, note the two village crosses: Top Cross and Bottom Cross.

The Top Cross dates to medieval time, the bottom to around 1660.

The quintessentially English village of Linby is undoubtedly one of Nottinghamshire’s most picturesque, chocolate-box villages, full of charm with something of interest around every corner.

The next village of Papplewick is full of surprises; from the pretty little cottages and Church of St James to the steam powered museum, Papplewick Pumping Station.

The church dates back to around the 12th Century, and according to local folklore, one of Robin Hood’s men, Alan A ’Dale, was married there.

The Pumping Station is actually located a couple of miles away from the village, but it is worth taking a look after your walk as it is a fine example of early engineering and gothic revival architecture.

Feel the romance of Newstead Abbey; founded in 1170 it was formerly an Augustinian Priory until after the dissolution of the monasteries.

In 1540, King Henry VIII granted the Abbey to Sir John Byron of Colwick and remained in the family for many generations: being the ancestral home of the controversial poet Lord Byron.

Byron was famed for his flamboyancy and became one of England’s best known poetic geniuses.

The landscaped gardens and grounds of the abbey are quite simply wonderful, with spectacular ornamental gardens, secret woodland paths, and a wide variety of wildlife.

If you are lucky enough, you might even spot the resident peacocks displaying their colourful feathers.

The lake, ponds and pretty waterfalls are fed by the river Leen and provide a stunning backdrop to sit alongside, enjoy the sunshine and watch the world go by.

The abbey and the grounds host many events during the year so check their website for dedicated events and maybe plan your walk around one.

Happy rambling!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

According to local folklore, the infamous Pancake was invented in the village by Saxon womenfolk to celebrate their defeat of the Danish invaders who had imprisoned the women, after their men had fled in fear.

The Basics

Distance: 5.10 Miles (8.2km)

Gradient: Mostly flat

Severity: Easy to Moderate

Approx time to walk: 2 ½ - 3 hours (Allow extra for exploring)

Stiles: One

Maps: OS Explorer 270 Sherwood Forest

Path Description: Paths/pavement, tracks, and field edge paths

Start Point: Horse and Groom Pub

Parking: As above and roadside

Dog Friendly: Yes; on lead

Refreshments: Yes; Newstead Abbey Café, Horse and Groom Public House, Linby. NG15 8AE

Directions

1) Begin at the Horse and Groom Pub facing the road, turn left and walk down along down the road in the direction of Papplewick, until you reach the very last cottage on the left. After a short distance, to your left, you will see a signposted public footpath, and a small path/gap off the road, go through the gap to pick up a field edge path, with the hedge to your left.

2) Continue until you reach a gate; at the gate you will see a lake/pond, pass through the gate, and continue along the track until it culminates, at this point, turn right down a lane, after a short distance you will reach another gate.

3) Proceed through the gate and continue along to reach a main road to Papplewick village. At the main road turn left, continue along passing a row of pretty cottages, follow the road bearing left and continue along until the road becomes Blidworth Way. Here, at a V-shaped junction, turn left onto Hall Lane, (this is part of the Robin Hood Way), proceed along the road until it becomes a track.

4) Continue straight ahead along the track, ignoring the bend to the right, proceed until you reach an impressive large iron kissing gate, flanked with stone pillars. Pass through the gate and the front of a cottage/house (you will see a wooden signpost), this takes you on to a driveway/surfaced track which then leads on in to a wooded area. Continue along, entering the woodland which is part of Newstead Abbey Estate. A pretty area, especially during the summer months. As you reach the end of the track, bear left, and proceed along the surfaced road which takes you directly to Newstead Abbey.

5) Follow the exit road away from the front of the abbey, passing by a quaint little waterfall, on your right, which incidentally, you can stand behind! A great spot for some interesting photography. Continue along this road until you reach a blue sign -national cycle route - and a large farm gate. At this point bear left onto a hedge lined path.