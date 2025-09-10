New play areas coming to Forestry England’s Sherwood Pines

Artist's impression of the new Robin Hood's Hideout for Sherwood Pines

Forestry England is excited to announce the start of construction on two brand-new play areas at Sherwood Pines, designed to make visits even more fun for families and provide added opportunities for outdoor physical activity.

Following the overwhelming popularity of the newly installed King John’s Castle play area, it became clear that additional play equipment was needed to meet demand - especially after the retirement of the much-loved Robin Hood’s Hideout, which had reached the end of its life.

In response, Forestry England is introducing an all-new Robin Hood’s Hideout, along with a creative new space called The Workshop. These additions are designed to inspire imagination, encourage active play, and make sure that Sherwood Pines continues to be a top destination for families seeking adventure in nature.

Jess Tullberg, Forest Centre Manager for Sherwood Pines, said:

Work is starting this month on building the new play areas

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our play offering at Sherwood Pines. Over the summer holidays it was obvious that the absence of Robin’s Hood Hideout needed to be resolved so that we could better serve the thousands of families who visit each year. So we’re really pleased that work is starting so soon on plugging this gap.”

Sarah Walker, Programme Manager at Forestry England, said:

“We’re really keen to create more chances for children to enjoy the forest in fun and meaningful ways. That’s why we used our ‘Inclusive Play Principles’ when designing the new play areas, and worked closely with families who have different access needs to make sure the spaces are enjoyable for as many people to be able to play together as possible.”

Construction is starting on the new play areas in the next few weeks, with updates to be shared on social media as the new play areas take shape.

Robin Hood's Workshop was designed to inspire imagination and encourage active play

This isn’t the only upcoming development for the popular visitor destination. Design work is also underway for a new cycling facility called Pedal and Play - a mountain bike adventure for children aged 3-11 scheduled to launch at Sherwood Pines in the Spring. Already successful at three Forestry England sites, this exciting addition will help young riders develop off-road cycling skills at our forest which is already renowned for its mountain biking trails.

For more information about Sherwood Pines: www.forestryengland.uk/sherwood-pines

Social media for Sherwood Pines: www.facebook.com/sherwoodpines www.instagram.com/sherwood_pines_/