Clumber Park in Worksop takes the top spot for it's stunning fruit trees, with Calke Abbey, Derby and Chartwell, Kent making up the top three, according to the data from Comparethemarket.

From April, the fruit trees are the prime feature in the park as they bloom in both the walled kitchen garden and the Glasshouse. Visitors can catch blossom throughout the month as apple, pear, nectarine and plum trees bloom – you may also spot blackthorn and hawthorn blossom and magnolia.

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.

Commenting on the research, Anna McEntee, travel insurance expert at Comparethemarket, said: “Britain is filled with many breathtaking locations that host a wealth of plant species, which during spring and summer, come alive with colour. Whether it's curated spaces within regularly maintained grounds or the open countryside, planning a staycation is an exciting and cost-effective alternative to travelling abroad.

Coming in second place is Calke Abbey with 41,578 posts - located in Derby the Abbey is set among 600 acres with beautiful blossom arches on the grounds. During March you will find peaches and nectarines and apple blossoms from May.

Chartwell is another spot among the favourites with over 33,000 posts. Tucked into the region of Kent and home to glowing pink cherry blossoms during early spring, it is a must-see. Visitors enjoy heading to the walled gardens to see apple orchards and wildflower meadows.