Clumber Park is the best place to see flowers this spring

Clumber Park is the most popular place to see fresh blooms this spring, according to research.

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:41 BST- 2 min read

Clumber Park in Worksop takes the top spot for it's stunning fruit trees, with Calke Abbey, Derby and Chartwell, Kent making up the top three, according to the data from Comparethemarket.

Clumber Park in Worksop takes the top place with over 61,000 posts for #clumberpark, with fruit trees, blossom and magnolia blooming in the coming months.

From April, the fruit trees are the prime feature in the park as they bloom in both the walled kitchen garden and the Glasshouse. Visitors can catch blossom throughout the month as apple, pear, nectarine and plum trees bloom – you may also spot blackthorn and hawthorn blossom and magnolia.

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.
Commenting on the research, Anna McEntee, travel insurance expert at Comparethemarket, said: “Britain is filled with many breathtaking locations that host a wealth of plant species, which during spring and summer, come alive with colour. Whether it's curated spaces within regularly maintained grounds or the open countryside, planning a staycation is an exciting and cost-effective alternative to travelling abroad.

Regardless of where you’re going, it is always important to check what type of travel insurance you might need, even when you are staycationing.”

Coming in second place is Calke Abbey with 41,578 posts - located in Derby the Abbey is set among 600 acres with beautiful blossom arches on the grounds. During March you will find peaches and nectarines and apple blossoms from May.

Chartwell is another spot among the favourites with over 33,000 posts. Tucked into the region of Kent and home to glowing pink cherry blossoms during early spring, it is a must-see. Visitors enjoy heading to the walled gardens to see apple orchards and wildflower meadows.

Roses, waterlilies and wildflowers are a visual delight during the spring season at Bodnant Gardens, with 24,078 posts, you’ll find these beautiful blooms emerging from April. Situated in Conway, you can also immerse yourself in the Arboretum where you’ll spot magnolias and rare Champion Trees.

