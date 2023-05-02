News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
50 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

House prices in Worksop: the 3 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices and the 2 where prices are falling

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Worksop can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:57 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9 per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Worksop have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

This is the picture in Worksop

1. House prices

This is the picture in Worksop Photo: x

Photo Sales
There was an average house price increase of 11.8% in Worksop Cheapside, rising by £10,000.

2. Worksop Cheapside

There was an average house price increase of 11.8% in Worksop Cheapside, rising by £10,000. Photo: m

Photo Sales
There was an average house price increase of 6.5% in Worksop Kilton, rising by £10,000.

3. Worksop Kilton

There was an average house price increase of 6.5% in Worksop Kilton, rising by £10,000. Photo: m

Photo Sales
There was an average house price increase of 6% in Worksop Town & South, rising by £9,500.

4. Worksop Town & South

There was an average house price increase of 6% in Worksop Town & South, rising by £9,500. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HOUSE pricesEnglandWorksopHouse Price IndexOffice for National Statistics