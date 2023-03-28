Clumber Park best place to see the ducks this Easter weekend, according to Tripadvisor

Vine House Farm in Lincolnshire has analysed reviews of National Trust parks across the country and found Clumber Park to be one of the top spots to feed the ducks.

Clumber Park is the fourth best place to see the ducks this spring, according to reviews. 4.33 per cent of reviews that rated the park a 3 or above mentioned ducks in their comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stunning park features a gothic chapel, an 83-acre lake and over 20 miles of walking and cycling routes. Ideal for families looking to engage with Britain’s history while also enjoying plenty of opportunities to spot local wildlife.

Clumber Park one of the best places to feed the ducks

Lucy Taylor, manager of Vine House Farm, has this advice on the best way to feed the ducks and keep them healthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “In small doses, bread isn’t harmful to waterfowl so don’t feel too guilty if you’ve ever fed the ducks your stale bread leftovers. However, in large doses, bread can cause developmental problems and can often fill them up, meaning they don’t eat any other nutritious foods. Therefore, if every well-meaning person is feeding your local ducks with bread, it quickly becomes a problem.

"Be sure to throw food in at the water’s edge, supervising children the whole time. Throwing food into the water ensures that ducks don’t make themselves vulnerable to predators on land.”