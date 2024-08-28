This beautiful four-bedroom family home on Harley Close, Worksop has been named Zoopla's property of the week. It is on the market for £400,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire).This beautiful four-bedroom family home on Harley Close, Worksop has been named Zoopla's property of the week. It is on the market for £400,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire).
This beautiful four-bedroom family home on Harley Close, Worksop has been named Zoopla's property of the week. It is on the market for £400,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire).

Take a tour of this beautiful Worksop home that is Zoopla's property of the week

By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
This stunning family home in Worksop has been crowned property of the week on the Zoopla website – and here’s your chance to find out why by taking a look inside.

Located on Harley Close, the four-bedroom house looks a picture and has been beautifully decorated and maintained throughout.

It stands on a good-sized plot, within a popular residential area, convenient for amenities including schools, shops and public transport and attractions such as Clumber Park, and not far from the motorway network.

If you’re security-conscious, a CCTV system has been fitted. And if you’re environmentally-friendly, the property benefits from solar panels, which bring in approximately £1,800 to £2,000 per annum.

To put the icing on the cake, the house comes within many people’s budgets at £400,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire), who are so blown away by it that they confidently declare: “The first to view this property will buy!”

Our photo gallery below allows you to tour the home at your leisure. Discover an entrance hall that leads to a fine lounge, dining room, luxury kitchen, superb sun room overlooking the garden, utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are a family bathroom and four good-sized bedrooms, including a master with an en suite shower room and two which have fitted wardrobes.

Outside, a driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a garage, while a garden at the back features a lawn, plants, shrubs and a sizeable patio.

For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Let's start our tour of the £400,000 Worksop home in a kitchen that is full of luxury. It boasts a comprehensive range of high-gloss wall and base units with complementary work surfaces. As you can see, there is plenty of space for a breakfast table.

1. Kitchen full of luxury

Let's start our tour of the £400,000 Worksop home in a kitchen that is full of luxury. It boasts a comprehensive range of high-gloss wall and base units with complementary work surfaces. As you can see, there is plenty of space for a breakfast table.

The spick and span kitchen is a bright and sparkling space, with a large window and also doors leading out to the rear garden.

2. Bright and sparkling

The spick and span kitchen is a bright and sparkling space, with a large window and also doors leading out to the rear garden.

The kitchen features an array of integrated appliances, such as a Neff double oven and hob with cooker hood over. A built-in Kenwood dishwasher is also included in the sale of the property.

3. Array of appliances

The kitchen features an array of integrated appliances, such as a Neff double oven and hob with cooker hood over. A built-in Kenwood dishwasher is also included in the sale of the property.

Next stop is this lovely lounge, with feature fireplace and doors leading to the dining room.

4. Lovely lounge

Next stop is this lovely lounge, with feature fireplace and doors leading to the dining room.

