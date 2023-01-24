Harron Homes Sales Manager Paul Walters and Coun June Evans cutting the ribbon

Harron Homes welcomed Bassetlaw District Councillor June Evans to cut the ribbon for the launch of two brand new showhomes at Simpson Park, Harworth.

Councillor Evans said: “I was delighted to take part in this ribbon-cutting event. I have always supported the development of Simpson Park and I welcome these quality homes appearing in the Harworth and Bircotes area.”

Advertisement

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We were very glad Councillor Evans could join us for the launch of the stunning showhomes. Simpson Park is a lovely development with a lot of history, and we can’t wait to see it become a vibrant community.”

The two showhomes are the Nidderdale and the Salcombe – both four-bedroom detached homes.

Simpson Park was named after champion cyclist Tom Simpson, who died during the 1967 Tour de France while ascending Mont Ventoux.

Advertisement

At Simpson Park, residents can enjoy reconnecting with nature at the numerous nearby rural trails and nature reserves, while the large village of Harworth is only a stone’s throw away.

The location has easy commuter access to Doncaster, which has recently acquired city status, as well as to Worksop, Rotherham and Sheffield,

Advertisement

The development can be found at Simpson Park, Harworth and Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, DN11 8FN and the sales office is open daily from 10:30am until 5:30pm.