In Pictures: The 11 cheapest houses for sale around Worksop under £116,000 on Zoopla
It might not be the best time to pack up amid soaring inflation and interest rates, but the falling house prices definitely means it’s easier for first-time buyers to climb on the property ladder.
We’ve found the 11 cheapest homes in and around the Gateway to the Dukeries currently on the property site, Zoopla.
There are currently dozens of homes listed for sale on Zoopla under £120,000 in the area. Whether you're looking for your first home, a new project, or a buy-to-let, our list may just help you see what’s on offer.
We have filtered out flats, land sales and shared ownership properties to bring you the terraced, semi-detached and detached homes for sale at the lowest prices.