In Pictures: The 11 cheapest houses for sale around Worksop under £116,000 on Zoopla

It might not be the best time to pack up amid soaring inflation and interest rates, but the falling house prices definitely means it’s easier for first-time buyers to climb on the property ladder.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago

We’ve found the 11 cheapest homes in and around the Gateway to the Dukeries currently on the property site, Zoopla.

There are currently dozens of homes listed for sale on Zoopla under £120,000 in the area. Whether you're looking for your first home, a new project, or a buy-to-let, our list may just help you see what’s on offer.

We have filtered out flats, land sales and shared ownership properties to bring you the terraced, semi-detached and detached homes for sale at the lowest prices.

1. Kilton Road, Worksop, S80 - £70,000

This three-bedroom Kilton Road property is currently on sale through Buckley Brown for offers of over £70,000.

2. King Street, Hodthorpe, S80 - £80,000

This two-bed home is described by estate agents Pinewood Properties as an ideal purchase for a first-time buyer. It is also within walking distance to two primary schools.

3. King Street, Hodthorpe, S80 - £85,000

Just a few doors along is another house on King Street from Pinewood Properties. This three-bedroom project is searching for offers around £85,000.

4. Cheviot Court, Carlton in Lindrick, S81 - £85,000

This terraced house is on sale with Burrell's with no upward chain. It has three similarly sized bedrooms and an enclosed garden.

