Spectacular and spacious £500,000 house is premium property on Worksop market

So spectacular in the outside, so spacious on the inside. The perfect combination that adds up to one of the premium properties on the housing market in Worksop at the moment.

Located on Swinderby Close, the five-bedroom, detached home is for sale with a guide price of between £500,000 and £550,000, attached by estate agents Purplebricks.

Not only does it occupy a pleasant position on a sought-after street in the Gateford area of the town. It is also close to local schools and amenities, about a mile from Shireoaks railway station and handy too for commuters, with the A57, A1, M1 and M18 all nearby.

In brief, the ground floor of the house comprises a lounge, separate dining room, superb breakfast/living kitchen, conservatory, study, utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, you will find the five bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, additional office or study space and a modern family bathroom.

Outside, an extended, block-paved driveway provides standing space for three vehicles and leads to a large double garage.

An attractive, landscaped garden wraps itself around the property. It features an extensive flagstone terrace, side patio, seating area and lawn with herbaceous beds.

