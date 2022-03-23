Sales to start on new 60 four and five bedroom home development in Bassetlaw

Longholme Park is an exclusive, semi-rural development of 60 four and five-bed homes that is being built on land to the south of Longholme Farm, in Retford.

Bellway Homes will start sales at the development on Saturday March 26.

Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, Melanie Smith said: “During the planning for Longholme Park our aim was to create more than just new houses, we wanted to create homes that people would love in a development that would quickly become an established part of a tight-knit local community – that’s why we chose to build it around homes from our Artisan Collection.”

Interest in Longholme Park has been high ever since Bellway first announced plans for the development in 2021, with potential buyers from around the region and beyond registering their interest in a development that Melanie said is perfect for families.

She added: “All the homes at Longholme Park are superb family homes, and when you consider what a great location it is in terms of access to leisure facilities, closeness to the train station and brilliant links to the region’s motorway network, it’s easy to see why it’s catching the attention of so many people.”

Bellway is providing more than £600,000 to the council through the Community Infrastructure Levy and the Government’s Section 106 Agreement.

This includes £331,000 that will be spent on local infrastructure improvements as identified by Bassetlaw District Council; £216,000 on education; £20,000 towards developing a new public open space in Retford; and the provision of 17 affordable homes.

The educational element of the money has already been earmarked for the town’s Elizabethan Academy.

For further information on Bellway’s Longholme Park visit www.bellway.co.uk, or call 01777 410125 to make an appointment to visit the sales office which will open on Saturday March 26.