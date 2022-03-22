Retailer opens its largest Asda On the Move store in Bassetlaw

Asda bosses say the 5,000 sq ft Asda On the Move store, in EG Group’s London Road petrol station, in Retford, is the largest one to open to date.

It offers more than 2,500 Asda own brand and branded items, including Extra Special, fresh and chilled products, alongside EG-operated food service brands LEON and KFC.

Following a successful trial in four Asda On the Move stores, shoppers can also access the grocer’s full online range for Click & Collect, as well as collection and returns on parcels.

The Retford site will also have two electric vehicle charging points.

EG Group-owned Cooplands, the bakery chain, will open a café inside the store, offering hot food-to-go options, in April.

Head of Asda On the Move, Oliver Silvester said: “The launch of our largest ever Asda On the Move with EG Group marks an important step in Asda’s commitment to ensure more customers have greater access to our extensive range of value products and services – whether on the move, online, in-store, or via Click & Collect.

“Our partnership with EG Group makes this possible and combines our expertise in food retail with EG’s roster of innovative and well-known food service brands. It’s fantastic to see our biggest Asda On the Move to date launch in Retford.”

Head of Retail Integration at EG Group, Barry Westley, added: “We are excited to partner with Asda on the opening of the most ambitious Asda On the Move store to date.

"There is a real opportunity to bring customers something different by combining our experience in foodservice and convenience retailing with a carefully curated range of Asda products and services.

“The complementary strengths of both EG Group and Asda enable us to make it even more convenient for motorists to access everything they need when they fill up with fuel.”