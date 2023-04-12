Open house as developer reveals show home at sought-after Bassetlaw development

The four bedroom Maplewood style of home at Miller Homes’ Simpson Park development in Harworth, has adopted a muted colour palette which seamlessly flows through each room of the house creating a space that is relaxing and spacious developers say.

“This show home is little bit of a favourite with our team, and we’re sure visitors to the home will feel the same,” said Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The soft colours, wood panel wall features and accessories have created a practical family home which is made to feel infinitely welcoming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inside the property

Downstairs, the living room has a forward facing, classic bay window feature whilst at the rear of the property an amazing family space with kitchen, dining and seating area provides a place for everyone to spend time together.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from a dressing room and ensuite, whilst three further bedrooms, and a bathroom, provide ample space for all the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The dove grey, ivory, eucalyptus and blush colour scheme is accented with monochrome touches to great effect,” said Debbie. “Even our children’s rooms – one with a sausage dog theme and one with a superhero theme – encapsulate the overall trend of the house and are sure to provide inspiration for parents!”

The four-bedroom Maplewood is currently priced from £287,995. Prices for other homes at Simpson Park start from £189,995 for a three bedroom, three-storey semi-detached Masterton style of home.