The development is being built off Gateford Road, bringing 110 homes to the area, with the three-bedroom Spinner show property due to open in June.

Visitors on the launch day will be able to see how one bedroom of the show property has been subtly influenced by the Lionesses, following their success in the Women’s Euro 2022 final, while the interior scheme of another bedroom takes inspiration from the National Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Champion, Bellway East Midlands sales manager, said: “The victory of the Lionesses at Euro 2022 was an inspiring sporting moment and, alongside that, our interior designers have also reflected Gateford Quarter’s rural location on the edge of a traditional market town.

A CGI of Bellway’s Spinner housetype, which will be the showhome opening at Gateford Quarter in June

“It’s just five miles from the National Trust’s Clumber Park, an expanse of parkland, heath and woods that covers 3,800 acres, and just two miles from Mr Straw’s House, a preserved 1920s-period home of a grocer’s family in Worksop.

“Opening the showhome is an important landmark in the progress of the development. We are looking forward to giving visitors a feel for the quality of the homes we are building here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Visiting a real-life example of a house style and walking around the rooms allows potential customers to imagine how the space could work for them. We have wonderful interior designers working on our showhomes and visitors go away full of ideas after seeing how the rooms are presented.

“There will certainly be plenty to get people thinking about the possibilities for making one of our homes their own.”

Properties at Gateford Quarter are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which are house styles all named after traditional crafts and trades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first homes at Gateford Quarter were released for sale in October from a sales cabin on site and construction work is well under way. The four-bed Scrivener showhome is also available to view at the site.

The development will be a mix of two to four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £199,950, with the first properties expected to be finished and ready for their new owners this spring.