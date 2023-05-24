Husband and wife Iain and Kayleigh McDonald are an ex-forces couple who both now work in emergency services.

Iain, aged 44, served for 12 years as a recovery mechanic with the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers attached to the military’s parachute regiment. He then became a firefighter in the South Yorkshire fire brigade, where he continues to work full-time, while working as a firefighter part-time at the local station in Retford.

Kayleigh, 36, worked as a combat medic for seven years and met Iain in Germany where they were stationed.

From left, Iain, Eliza, Kayleigh and Bella McDonald with their dog, Captain.

After reconnecting back in the UK, the two became a couple, and never looked back.

Kayleigh worked in the ambulance service in Sheffield, before taking a role in the Lincoln air ambulance service, in convenient commuting distance from the couple’s new home at The Brambles, Retford.

Iain said: “We’d owned a Harron home before at the housebuilder’s Lavender Fold development in Barnsley.

“It was a simple choice really: we knew first-hand the high standard of Harron’s design quality and we’d had such a great experience with our purchase before.

From left, Bella, Eliza, Kayleigh and Iain McDonald taking captain for a walk.

“Our two daughters, Eliza and Bella, who are aged 11 and six, are growing up, so we wanted to upsize our home, giving us more space for our family.

“Moving from our old Birkwith property to a four-bedroom Tonbridge was the perfect choice. The whole home is larger and more spacious, while still having Harron style we fell in love with.

“My favourite place is the open-plan kitchen, which is perfect for family occasions and entertaining.”

A self-professed fitness addict, Iain has found the surrounding area of The Brambles accommodates his active lifestyle.

“I love being outdoors,” he said. “And the scenery of the area is wonderful. I take our dog, Captain, on long rambles. I enjoy mountain biking with my friends nearby. There’s a wonderful mixture of rural living and city convenience here.”

Iain has found their new home accommodates his own personal training business too.

“I ran a PT bootcamp in Barnsley at our previous Harron property and I’ve got to work converting our garage here in Retford into a gym so I can reboot the PT business here.”

The McDonalds have settled well into their new neighbourhood, and even have some familiar faces just down the road.

Iain said: “The neighbours are wonderful. There’s a field right out in front of our home where the girls can play, and neighbours walk their dogs and stop to chat to us.

“In fact, Kayleigh’s auntie and uncle live just 100 metres away. It’s great to have our family nearby, and makes the whole development feel that more like home.”

Natalie Griffiths, Harron Homes North Midlands sales and marketing director, said, “We’re delighted to welcome the McDonalds to the development. It’s thrilling to see customer after customer find their dream home, and we’re really happy to hear this family have settled well and truly in to their new property.”