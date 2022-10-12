Impressive house that is sure to take the eye in popular village of Whitwell

The Worksop office of estate agents William H.Brown is asking for offers in excess of £450,000 for the impressive property, which can be found at The Greenway, close to local amenities and a doctor’s surgery.

The village has excellent transport links via the M1, which can be accessed from the A619, and also boasts its own railway station, which sits on the Robin Hood Line.

The house is set on a substantial plot on a corner of the street, with large grounds to the front, side and back, as well as a garage providing off-street parking.

The ground floor comprises an entrance porch, study, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen, utility room, conservatory and sun room.

Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has en en suite, plus a family bathroom.

The gardens feature a lawn, patio, paved walkways, flowerbeds and shrubs.

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Substantial plot This is another external view of the property from a different angle. As you can see, it stands on a substantial plot. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sparkling kitchen We start our tour of the house in the sparkling kitchen, which is whiter than white! It is fitted with a comprehensive range of wall and base units, along with work surfaces and a stainless steel sink and drainer. Integrated appliances include an electric hob, double oven and extractor fan, fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is also spotlighting to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Spacious lounge The spacious lounge is the main reception room at the Whitwell property. The focal point is an electric fire with modern surround, while two front-facing, double-glazed windows allow plenty of natural light into the room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Air-conditioned sun room This versatile sun room can be used as a snug or a sitting room, with air-conditioning making it a comfortable space. French doors lead to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales