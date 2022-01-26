Housebuilder returns to Bassetlaw area with 116 home development

The housebuilder has acquired a 116 homes site at Harworth and part of the ongoing Simpson Park development.

Regional land director for Miller Homes Yorkshire, Ian Thomson, said: “This purchase allows onward investment for Harworth Group to continue the remediation and transformation of the site from its industrial origins to a new environment of housing and green spaces.

“It will bring a range of two, three and four bedroom homes in a variety of styles to suit the demands of today’s buyers and the local demographic.”

Miller Homes

In addition to the 116 new homes, around £270,000 will be contributed by Miller Homes towards local education requirements, and £50,000 towards the local community infrastructure levy bringing added benefits to all who reside in the community.

Ian added: “Miller Homes in Yorkshire has worked hard to create an attractive new home scheme and has been very pleased to work with Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council in developing the scheme proposals.

“The Doncaster and Bassetlaw area is a fantastic place to call home and to work – so much investment is taking place both residentially and commercially, and we are delighted to become part of its prosperous future once again.”

It is expected that the first homes at Simpson Park by Miller Homes will be available in late spring 2022.

Miller Homes currently has developments across the region and a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes are available.