The two bedroomed cottage has its own dining area and lounge.

Property for sale: Unique character property near Worksop is a semi-detached house and a cottage

A versatile five bedroom property with three bedrooms in the semi detached main house and two in the attached grade two listed character cottage is for sale at £495,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:04 pm

The property is on Kiveton Lane, Todwick, and is being marketed by Purplebricks. The brochure says features include a spacious open plan kitchen/diner/orangery, separate lounge with open fireplace and period features.

There is access from the orangery to the two bedroomed cottage, which has its own dining area and lounge with log burner on the ground floor, stairs leading up to two bedrooms and shared bathroom. The cottage has lots of character and exposed beams throughout.The front garden has a driveway for up to three cars leading to a large detached garage and storage area to the side. There is a pathway leading to the large rear garden and patio area and open views.

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/5-bedroom-semi-detached-house-sheffield-1266872

1. Log burner

There is a log burner on the ground floor, with stairs leading up to two bedrooms and shared bathroom.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Lounge

The separate lounge has an open fireplace and period features.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Bedroom

Upstairs in the main house are three good sized bedrooms.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Kitchen

The spacious open plan kitchen is light and bright with all the features you would expect.

Photo: Purplebricks

