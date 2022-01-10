Property for sale: Unique character property near Worksop is a semi-detached house and a cottage

There is access from the orangery to the two bedroomed cottage, which has its own dining area and lounge with log burner on the ground floor, stairs leading up to two bedrooms and shared bathroom. The cottage has lots of character and exposed beams throughout.The front garden has a driveway for up to three cars leading to a large detached garage and storage area to the side. There is a pathway leading to the large rear garden and patio area and open views.