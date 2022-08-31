House builder helps first-time Bassetlaw buyers with discounted new builds

The three-bed Bamburgh is one of the properties available for purchase on the discount market scheme at The Brambles development in Retford.

Harron Homes has several new builds available at The Brambles, off London Road, Retford, at a 20 per cent lower cost for eligible first-time buyers.

Among the homes available on the scheme is the three-bedroom Bamburgh, a home with a modern design that features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a family bathroom and a large master bedroom.

Sales manager Paul Walters said: “Our discount market scheme is perfect for first time buyers. Worries about affordability no longer need to stop you from securing your dream home, even if your first property purchase is occurring a little later in life.”

Those looking to get involved with the DMS at The Brambles must meet all of the following criteria:

- You are a first-time buyer.

- You are aged between 18 and 40. Where there are joint purchasers at least one of you must meet the age restriction.

- You earn no more than the National Average UK Employee Wage. The combined wage of joint purchasers cannot exceed £80,000.

- The property must be your only or principal home.

- You must be able to access a mortgage to purchase the property.

- You cannot rent out the property during the first 15 years.

In addition to the above criteria, the buyer must also meet one of the following:

You have been a resident of Bassetlaw for at least three years; you have had permanent employment in Bassetlaw for the last three years; you have a local connection by having lived in Bassetlaw for at least five years out of the last 15 and have a grandparent, parent, sibling or child living in the area; you must be a serving or retired member of the armed forces.

The discount market scheme will allow numerous buyers to move into The Brambles and begin life in their very first home.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “The discount market scheme is just one of the sales assistance schemes available with Harron Homes.

“Our knowledgeable teams do their best to make purchasing your dream home as simple as possible, so I’d urge anyone interested in a Harron home to get in touch soon.”