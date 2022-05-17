Bassetlaw property: Pictures show inside newly modernised showhomes after more than 100 homes are added to development

Harron Homes recently celebrated the expansion of its Retford development, The Brambles, in London Road with the launch of its revitalised showhomes.

Guests are now able to explore the newly decorated Warkworth and Portchester showhomes which boast new colour schemes, kitchens, and flooring throughout.

The showhomes have been thoroughly modernised; the four-bedroom Warkworth featuring a trendy green colour palette complete with plenty of neutral bright open spaces and greenery, while the five-bedroom Portchester leans into luxurious tones of reds, creams, and golds.

One of the showhomes at The Brambles development, in London Road, Retford.

Following the popularity of The Brambles first phase, this launch sees 109 properties added to the development which includes a variety of four and five bedroom detached homes.

These include the four-bed detached Tonbridge and Ingleton, which are new to the development.

Sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, Natalie Griffiths said: “The Brambles surpassed our expectations in terms of its popularity and we are delighted to start a new chapter at this fantastic location.

The kitchen in the Warkworth showhome.

"With so much interest in the development we don’t envision these homes staying on the market for long.”

To find out more about the development visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/the-brambles/ or call the sales team on 01777 553390.

