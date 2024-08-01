Former RAF worker hits the heights after being chosen among elite site managers in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior site manager, who used to be a maintenance worker on an RAF site, is flying high after being shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Lee McEvoy, who is in charge at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop, was one of just 11 people to make the shortlist in the Site Manager category of the 2024 Premier Guarantee Awards.

The 46-year-old from Sleaford said: “Obviously I was disappointed not to win but I am proud that I was chosen as being one of the best 11 site managers in the country. That’s quite a select band to be rubbing shoulders with and I feel humbled that my efforts were recognised in this way.

“To be honest, this is more of an award for the whole site team at Gateford Quarter and I willingly accept this accolade on their behalf. I started working at the development in May 2023 and inherited a great team who have responded brilliantly to my ideas and to the pursuit of excellence in every department at all times.”

Lee McEvoy, senior site manager at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter has won PITJ award

Premier Guarantee, which is a warranty provider for new-build homes, stages the awards annually to celebrate the achievements of developers and builders who consistently produce high-quality new homes.

Quality Recognition Award winners are announced each month throughout the year, with the successful site managers then being nominated for the Excellence Award in their respective category and the site manager of the year award.

Lee won a Quality Recognition Award for his work at Gateford Quarter in July 2023.

Premier Guarantee inspectors score the developments on a number of criteria, including the standard of site management and workmanship, health and safety, and general tidiness.

Lee started in construction as a 16-year-old apprentice electrician but did not complete the course and landed a job as a maintenance worker for the Ministry of Defence at RAF Cranwell in Sleaford. After eight years there, he returned to the building industry as an assistant site manager.

He said: “I always knew I wanted to get back into construction and was delighted to be given a chance in management. I was made site manager within four years, then senior site manager.

“I joined Bellway in 2018 and have not looked back. My ambition is to lead the team to yet more awards by producing top-quality new homes for our customers.”

Lee Wilkinson, Construction Director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “Lee is a relatively recent signing for us but one that is already paying dividends. He represents the kind of top talent that we are always looking to recruit here at Bellway.

“After taking over at Gateford Quarter, Lee has led by example and set incredibly high standards which are inspiring his team. Being shortlisted for the best site manager of the year is exactly what Lee deserves and we hope that in the future he goes on to claim the crown.”

Bellway is building 110 homes at Gateford Park, on land off Gateford Road. There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting from £249,950.

For more information about the development, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/gateford-quarter or call 01909 238173.