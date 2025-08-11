Cast your bid: waterside Nottingham getaway with private fishing and boating rights up for grabs

A riverside bungalow with a difference on the River Trent in Nottingham is to go under the hammer this month. With a £150,000 guide price, the two-bedroom property has its own riverside decking area and even a floating pontoon to launch boats or canoes, as well as views over the river towards the Attenborough nature reserve and Beeston Marina.

The bungalow will feature, among 150 other properties in the next live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 28 August.

The property, on Fox Covert Lane in Clifton, comes with fishing and mooring rights and can be accessed either by car or by boat. Sliding glass doors open onto the river and the bungalow comes complete with its own solar panels, a backup generator and air conditioning, as well as a secure, gated driveway and large garages.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Imagine stepping out onto your own deck with the River Trent at your feet, kingfishers darting past and boats drifting by – and all within six miles of the hustle and bustle of Nottingham city centre.

“With mooring and fishing rights, glorious views and a floating pontoon, this is a riverside gem you’ll struggle to find anywhere else.”

Fishing on the River Trent at Clifton offers the chance to catch large barbel, chub and carp, according to the Nottingham Anglers’ Federation, while the Attenborough nature reserve and surrounding area are famous as a habitat for many varieties of wildfowl. Species such as shoveler and diving ducks, kingfishers and bitterns, as well as otters, bats and butterflies are regularly spotted on the river.

For more information about the riverside bungalow, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on August 28, with bidder registration closing on August 27.