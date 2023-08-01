Paul Phillips, aged 54, has had a hand in building hundreds of houses during his long career in construction, and recently had the opportunity to inspect someone else’s work when he was invited to a ‘pre-plaster’ visit as part of the Bellway homebuying process.

It was a chance to walk around his new house before it is finished and take a look at all the elements that make it function, such as the electric, gas and water services and the internal structure, before the rooms are completed and plastered.

And Paul, who will be moving in with his wife Debbie, 52, and 21-year-old son Harland, was pleased with what he saw, saying: “All the stonework was lovely; I’d tell them if it wasn’t!”

Adam Champion, Paul Phillips and Shaun Keown at the 'pre-plaster' visit. (Photo by: Bellway Homes)

Paul was shown around by sales manager Adam Champion and site manager Shaun Keown, who explained how the house was constructed.

Paul said: “He was very informative and I have to say he has built me an exceptional property. I’m chuffed to bits with it, and I’m not green at this, I know what I’m looking for and I know a good property from a bad property.

“A lot of housebuilders don’t let you in before your home has been plastered. This is a novel idea to get your customers to know what their new house is all about.

“I know Bellway because I’m a bricklayer and have worked for them in the past, and I know they build a good property.”

Bellway customer Paul Phillips inspects his new home at the 'pre-plaster' visit. (Photo by: Bellway Homes)

Paul has bought a two-bedroom, semi-detached Joiner, which features an open-plan kitchen/dining room with French doors leading out into the garden and a front-facing living room.

Paul and Debbie are downsizing, having sold their four-bedroom detached house a mile away, a move that will leave them mortgage free.

They sold their old house for £250,000 and bought their new-build Bellway one for £194,950.

Paul Phillips outside his new house at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop. (Photo by: Bellway Homes)

“It’s great,” said Paul. “It will be a good feeling; in fact, I’ve got that feeling now. It’s not just the mortgage either, but other things such as the mortgage protection insurance. Overall, it’s a saving of about £600 a month.”

The couple are also looking forward to enjoying the benefits of a smaller and more modern house in terms of energy efficiency and lower fuel bills. They also love the home’s layout.

Paul said: “They have maximised every inch. I love how the stairs come into the living room. It’s nice and cosy and that’s what my wife and I want – a nice cosy house in a lovely area.

“We are used to having a four-bedroom property, but we will get used to having two bedrooms and at certain times in life you’ve got to make decisions for the future.

“I think this is one of the best areas in Worksop. It’s quaint, out of the way and there’s a lot of countryside around. It’s a cracking little place.”