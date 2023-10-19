Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.7 per cent annual decline.

Land Registry figures reveal the average house price in Bassetlaw August was £202,351.

Bassetlaw was just belowe the the East Midlands average overall, which saw prices increase 0.6 per cent, but it was above the 0.3 per cent overall rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Bassetlaw fell by £1,400 – putting the area 31st among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in Bassetlaw spent an average of £170,600 on their property – £1,500 less than a year ago, but £40,600 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £229,000 on average in August – 34.2 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Bassetlaw in August, increasing 0.6 per cent, to £173,265 on average.

Over the last year, prices dropped by 1.1 per cent.

Detached property values were up 0.5 per cent to £298,955 on average and terraced property values rose 0.4 per cent to £142,236 on average, but flat prices fell 0.1 per cent to £97,773 on average.

Buyers paid 19.3 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands (£251,000) in August for a property in Bassetlaw.