The Knights View development on Doncaster Road will have a range of three and four bedroom homes, ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, growing families and working professionals.

Stacey Berkeley, sales director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Knights View.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

The kitchen and dining area inside the Kingsley show home at Knights View

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The new show homes at the development include the three bedroom Denby and four bedroom Hemsworth and Kingsley style homes.

The Denby offers a free-flowing ground floor with excellent use of space and an integral garage and upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the main which benefits from a en suite, as well as a family bathroom.

The downstairs of The Hemsworth features a large living room and an open-plan kitchen and dining room, as well as a utility room and integral garage. There are four large double bedrooms, one of which includes an en suite, and the family bathroom upstairs.