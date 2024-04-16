Bassetlaw has the 5th cheapest solo rental costs in the UK, according to new data

Bassetlaw has the 5th cheapest solo rental costs in the UK, according to a new study, conducted by Hiatt Hardware.
By Kate Mason
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:49 BST
Bassetlaw has been named as the 5th most affordable area to live alone in the UK, costing an average of £393 per month for a one-bedroom home. In addition to its affordability.

The study looked into the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom home across the UK, to unveil which UK towns can be crowned as the most affordable property hotspots for solo renters.

A spokesman said: “Burnley has been crowned the most affordable area for solo renters in the UK, costing a monthly average of £370 for a one-bedroom home. Burnley is nestled in the Lancashire countryside, providing residents with ample picturesque landscapes and nature walks. For those who crave city-life, both Manchester and Leeds are conveniently within a one-hour journey away.”

County Durham ranks second among the UK’s cheapest areas for solo renters, costing £375 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Hartlepool has been named the best area overall for solo renters in the UK, with a solo renting score of 8.11/10. This is based on numerous factors, including low rent prices and a high number of solo-occupied houses.

Croydon has been crowned the best area to rent alone in London, with a solo renting score of 7.42. This is due to relatively low renting costs compared to other London areas, as well as higher average weekly earnings and search volumes for those looking to rent.

