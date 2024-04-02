Worksop’s very own British Rum brand is a clear favourite after scooping two prestigious industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With notes of vanilla, apples, berries and walnuts Clear Drop Rum, the very first Rum released by DropWorks only last year, has tickled the taste buds of industry experts, proudly secured top honours in not one, but two prestigious competitions.

In the Spirits Business Rum and Cachaca Masters, Clear Drop Rum won Gold in its category, with a similar story in the CLASS Bartenders Brand Awards where Clear Drop was awarded Gold for taste.

Lewis Hayes, CEO & Founder at DropWorks said: "We are thrilled and honoured to receive such incredible recognition for our first ever launch, our DropWorks Clear Drop Rum. Although we are not surprised - as these judges really do know their stuff, these accolades are a testament to the dedication and passion of our team in creating a Rum of such incredible taste and high quality.

"We are deeply grateful to the judges and industry experts for acknowledging Clear Drop’s distinctive flavour and character, especially with it being our first Drop - imagine what we have been working on since!”.

Created in what’s set to be Europe’s largest rum distillery in Welbeck, spanning 17,000 sq ft. The space includes an 8,000 sq ft barrel store and 3 mile underground tunnel for storing the casks. The facility can produce up to 2 million bottles of rum a year and up to 10 barrels of rum a day.

Every element of the rum making process is 100 per cent British, from fermentation, distillation and blend, plus the water is sourced from an ancient aquifer underneath Welbeck.

The Rum is crafted using the finest ingredients, including the brands world-first trinity yeast strain that isn’t available anywhere else.

Lewis Hayes, added: “Rum has more to offer the world than what it is considered at the moment. At DropWorks we are excited to launch a truly high-quality and unique rum. We want to deconstruct rum and create something new and exciting with no unnecessary additives. At DropWorks we are creating the new face of rum by injecting a new lease of life into the category through added vibrancy and innovation.

“At The DropWorks Distillery we have invested heavily in producing bespoke products which allow us to make Rum that is as light as Vodka, fruit driven as Cognac, funky as tequila, as smoky as Mezcal, as oaky as Whisky or as spiced as Gin. All without the need for additional flavourings.

"The team have decades of experience in distilling spirits and are committed to continuously bringing new and innovative rum products to the market through new processes and ways of flavouring products.”

Alongside its core range, the aim behind DropWorks, and inspiration for its name, is focused on introducing a range of small batch limited edition releases of rum, named ‘Drops’. Two more drops are already in the pipeline, including Funk Drop, an un-aged, overproof, high ester Rum, and Spice Drop, a Spiced Rum made without using spices.