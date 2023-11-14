News you can trust since 1895
Worksop pub serves up brand-new look following refurbishment

The Cannon in Worksop welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive three-week refurbishment.
By Kate Mason
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
Boasting a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub in Carlton Road undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the new look, The Cannon has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes including The Goodfella Burger, crispy coated Halloumi Fries, Chinese-Style Pork Belly and the Classic Mixed Grill.

The Cannon, newly refurbished in Worksop, Nottinghamshire Matt Johnson and his staff at the pubThe Cannon, newly refurbished in Worksop, Nottinghamshire Matt Johnson and his staff at the pub
Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Matthew Johnson, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Cannon’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had."

The family-friendly pub shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The Cannon also opens for breakfast from 9am every morning Monday to Sunday. The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Thursday from 7:30pm, as well as live music on the last Friday of every month at 8pm.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Cannon, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/eastandwestmidlands/thecannonworksop#/

