Worksop pub serves up brand-new look following refurbishment
Boasting a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub in Carlton Road undergo a complete transformation.
A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.
Along with the new look, The Cannon has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes including The Goodfella Burger, crispy coated Halloumi Fries, Chinese-Style Pork Belly and the Classic Mixed Grill.
Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager, Matthew Johnson, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Cannon’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had."
The family-friendly pub shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The Cannon also opens for breakfast from 9am every morning Monday to Sunday. The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Thursday from 7:30pm, as well as live music on the last Friday of every month at 8pm.
For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Cannon, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/eastandwestmidlands/thecannonworksop#/