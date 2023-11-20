A Worksop pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The Liquorice Gardens in Newcastle Street, Worksop has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The Liquorice Gardens, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by James Nott.

Speaking about the award win James said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Liquorice Gardens have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum plus award."

In order to rate toilets across the country Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Awards have a simple objective, namely, to encourage the highest possible standards in all ‘away from home’ washrooms.